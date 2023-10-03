Skip to Content
Chaffee County VA Resource Fair

Veterans, along with their spouses and caregivers, are invited to the Chaffee County VA resource fair

When:

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Buena Vista Community Center

715 East Main Street

Buena Vista, CO

Cost:

Free

Veterans, along with their spouses and caregivers, are invited to the Chaffee County VA resource fair to visit with VA representatives from noon to 3 p.m. At the Buena Vista Community Center at 715 East Main Street in Buena Vista, Colorado. 

Resources available will include: patient services, toxic exposure screening, seasonal flu shot, VA community care assistance, mental health, social work, VA Benefits, and National Cemetery. 

