Chaffee County VA Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Buena Vista Community Center
715 East Main Street
Buena Vista, CO
Cost:
Free
Veterans, along with their spouses and caregivers, are invited to the Chaffee County VA resource fair to visit with VA representatives from noon to 3 p.m. At the Buena Vista Community Center at 715 East Main Street in Buena Vista, Colorado.
Resources available will include: patient services, toxic exposure screening, seasonal flu shot, VA community care assistance, mental health, social work, VA Benefits, and National Cemetery.