VA ECHCS Feed the Children Event

Open to 800 Veteran families in need.

The families of many military service members struggle with hunger because of financial hardship. A recent study conducted by Blue Star Families found that a variety of barriers make employment difficult for the spouses of active duty service members, and many times they may be unemployed or underemployed despite having obtained a college degree.

Because of that, we are partnering with Feed the Children, and many others, to help provide 800 military and Veteran families care packages with nonperishable food, hygiene items and children’s activities. The event is a first come first serve event, so come early!



Date: Saturday Nov 4th, 2023

Time: 10am-12pm

Location: Jewell Clinic 14400 E Jewell Ave, Aurora, CO 80012-5689

