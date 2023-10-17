VA ECHCS National Park Pass Giveaway

50 free national park passes will be given away. First come first serve.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to giveaway 50 free national park passes to Veterans. Passes will be given out first come first serve at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, at Kiosk 4, on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last.

Please bring a form of ID the proves you are a Veteran to receive a free pass.