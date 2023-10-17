VA ECHCS SHE-RO Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness
When:
Mon. Oct 23, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Come be a SHE'RO and celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by joining us in a walk around the facility. Join us at any point in the walk between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Oct. 23.
Wear your favorite superhero t-shirt or the color pink in honor of someone you know that has survived, or is surviving breast cancer, or to honor someone you've lost.
