VA ECHCS SHE-RO Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness

Come be a SHE'RO and celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by joining us in a walk around the facility. Join us at any point in the walk between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Oct. 23.

Wear your favorite superhero t-shirt or the color pink in honor of someone you know that has survived, or is surviving breast cancer, or to honor someone you've lost.

Learn more about breast cancer awareness from your Mammogram Team.