VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Veterans Day Event in Colorado Springs

Veterans Day Event in Colorado Springs

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

First Presbyterian Church

219 E. Bijou St

Colorado Springs, CO

Cost:

Free

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is partnering with First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St. in downtown Colorado Springs for a Veterans Day Event. 

From 10:00-11:00 a.m. there will be a social hour with light treats. From 11 a.m. - noon guest speakers will make presentations honoring Veterans. Come visit with us at this great event!

There is no cost to participate.

