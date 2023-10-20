VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Veterans Day Event in Colorado Springs
Veterans Day Event in Colorado Springs
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
First Presbyterian Church
219 E. Bijou St
Colorado Springs, CO
Cost:
Free
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is partnering with First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St. in downtown Colorado Springs for a Veterans Day Event.
From 10:00-11:00 a.m. there will be a social hour with light treats. From 11 a.m. - noon guest speakers will make presentations honoring Veterans. Come visit with us at this great event!
There is no cost to participate.See more events