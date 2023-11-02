The Cheyenne VA Health Care System is partnering with the American Legion Post 32 and the Veterans Community Project to host a Veteran Homelessness Stand Down. The event is open to any Veteran that is experiencing housing issues. Veterans that use the VA ECHCS, the Cheyenne VA, Veterans who have never registered for VA care, or any Veteran in-between may attend this event.

Services and resources will be available including haircuts and showers, housing and employment information, VA Benefits information, basic medical services, laundry and clothing, and disability, legal and financial info.

The event will be Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 315 South Bowen St, in Longmont, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.post32.com or call 303-776-2034.