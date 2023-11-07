Movie Showing: Oildale at VA ECHCS with the Colorado Elks

Movie showing in RMR VA Medical Center Auditorium

Join us, along with the Colorado Elks, for a viewing of the movie Oildale, at our Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center auditorium.

The director of Oildale describes the movie as such:

At the heart of Lynn Salt’s original screenplay “Oildale” are timeless, multigenerational themes of family, healing and sacrifice, themes which hearken back to an earlier more innocent time in America. “Oildale” is a story of what family and extended family means, of the effects of war on human beings and of the basic respect and kindness we find ourselves longing for in an age of increasing sarcasm and cynicism. As long-time collaborators Lynn and I find these themes both nostalgic and compelling, so we set out to make a movie that echoed the passing of an era in small town America.

Set in the Central Valley of California, where dustbowl refugees from Oklahoma and Texas planted the seeds of a brand new form of American music–a form that would eventually breed singer-songwriters Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and others of the “Bakersfield Sound”–“Oildale” is an homage to this music, to veterans and to the people of small towns everywhere. Our locations, cinematography, pacing and music were all chosen to communicate a collective American nostalgia for a more innocent time and place. The kindness of strangers, self-sacrifice, the unspoken anguish of combat veterans and the universal need to find a sense of “home” all live in the heart of “Oildale”.

Disclaimer: The opinions and beliefs expressed in this film are those of the director/filmmaker, and do not reflect the opinions of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the U.S. government. Viewer discretion is advised.

Who: Open to all

What: Free Viewing of Oildale

When: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.

Where: Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Auditorium

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO 80045-7211