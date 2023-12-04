VA ECHCS National Park Pass Giveaway at Lindstrom Clinic

First Come, First Serve Event

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to giveaway free national park passes to Veterans. Passes will be given out first come first serve at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., while supplies last. Just bring a government ID that states your Veteran status and you will qualify.