Women Veteran Heart Health Event

Wear Red

Heart disease is the number 1 killer of women and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined. VA and the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women are partnering to raise awareness nationwide.

Please join us Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. -12:30 p.m., by wearing RED and participating in some of the planned activities, including: Stress Management, Healthy-Cooking Demos, Blood Pressure Readings, Smoking Cessation, Wellness Information, Women's Health, Cardiology Heart Health Tidbits, and more!