VA ECHCS Ground Breaking Event: New Castle Rock VA Outpatient Clinic

VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is slated to have a groundbreaking ceremony for its latest outpatient clinic in Castle Rock on Feb. 1, from noon-1 p.m.

All are invited to join VA ECHCS for a groundbreaking ceremony for our new Castle Rock VA Clinic on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at noon.

The future clinic will house eight patient-aligned care teams, as well as laboratory and x-ray services. Join us to celebrate the kickoff for construction of this exciting addition to the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

Join us in-person, at 3753 Dacoro Lane, in Castle Rock or join us virtually. The event will be streamed live via Facebook live and can be viewed through the Castle Rock Ground Breaking Facebook Event page or our ECHCS Facebook homepage at the time of the event or viewed at a later date/time.

Who: Veterans, families, caregivers and community stakeholders.

When: Thursday, Feb. 1, Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Castle Rock VA Clinic

3753 Dacoro Lane

Castle Rock, CO

