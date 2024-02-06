Open House and Ribbon Cutting for ECHCS Virtual Health Resource Center

Save the Date for a VA ECHCS Open House and Ribbon Cutting.

The VA ECHCS Virtual Health Resource Center, located at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center is expanding services and opening their doors to show Veterans how we can assist with their virtual health needs. Going forward, this area will be open to Veterans and staff to receive assistance with virtual health tools like secure messaging, MyHealtheVet, tele-health appontments, and much more.

Join us February 26, at 2 p.m. to explore how VA health care staff are leading the way in virtual health care.

The VHRC is located in room D1-187, at the RMR VA Medical Center, and this event will be held right outside the VHRC near elevator 2 on the concourse.