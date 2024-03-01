VA ECHCS Colorado Springs Walk-in Flu Shot Clinic
It’s not too late to vaccinate.
When:
Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm MT
We’re aware that many non-VA pharmacies are impacted by a cybersecurity breach this week. If you have trouble filling a prescription by a VA health care provider or VA-authorized community provider, contact your local VA pharmacy or call our MyVA411 main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).
