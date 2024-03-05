VA ECHCS Blood Drive
Every 1 blood donation can save up to 3 Lives!
When:
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 10:30 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
Auditorium
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Please donate during this critical blood shortage! Every 1 blood donation can save up to 3 Lives!
In conjunction with Vitalant, VA ECHCS is holding a blood drive at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Auditorium, in Aurora, on Thursday March 14th from 10:30 a.m. -4 p.m.
Click here for the online Vitalant scheduling link or Call 877-258-4825 and ask for Code 5720.
For questions contact Eva Gergely at her office -720-723-3074.
