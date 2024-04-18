National Veterans Creative Arts Festival Stage Show Performance The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is a celebration of talent competitions in art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music for Veterans treated in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs national health care system. The public is invited to attend the stage show performance and the art and writing exhibition showcasing the work of nearly 3,000 Veterans from across the country. When: Thu. May 16, 2024, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm MT Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts (June Swaner Gates Concert Hall), University of Denver 2344 East Iliff Ave Denver, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Newman Center for the Performing Arts (June Swaner Gates Concert Hall), University of Denver Cost: Free Registration: Required





Experience how creative arts can heal!

The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival (NVCAF) is the celebration and grand finale stage show along with art and writing exhibitions that are the culmination of talent competitions in art, creative writing, dance, drama, and music for veterans treated in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) national health care system.

Nationwide, VA medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

Veterans participating in the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival won their VA health care system’s local competitions in art, creative writing, dance, drama and music, and were then invited to the national competition to showcase their work. In the 2023 competition, nearly 3,000 veterans submitted more than 6,000 entries, representing 125 VA medical facilities across the country.

Throughout the week, veterans will participate in workshops, rehearsals and wellness activities around the greater Denver and Aurora areas in locations such as Santa Fe Art District, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Denver Sheraton Hotel. The public events will take place at the University of Denver and the Stanley Marketplace on May 16 & 17, respectively.

The public is invited to attend the two public events, the stage show performance and the art and writing exhibition. Video features, photography and interview opportunities with veteran artists and VA recreational therapists are available throughout the week.