NACVSO Veterans Claims Clinic

The National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACVSO) is partnering with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs (CDVA) for the first-ever NACVSO VA Claims Clinic, scheduled to take place during the organization's annual conference in Denver, Colorado.

The NACVSO VA Claims Clinic will be held from Monday, May 13, 2024, to Thursday, May 16, 2024, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, and on Friday, May 17, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Sheraton Downtown Hotel located at 1550 Court Place, Denver, Colorado.

The clinic will offer free, on-site claims assistance with VA-accredited service officers and medical examinations, if appropriate, to veterans seeking support with their VA claims. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, and pre-registered claimants will be contacted by the Claims Clinic team prior to May 13th to schedule appointments.

"We are thrilled to host the NACVSO VA Claims Clinic as part of our annual conference," said NACVSO President, Christopher Hinton. "This clinic represents our continued commitment to stronger partnership with VA while providing lock-step support to veterans and their families when navigating the claims process."

Walk-ins will also be accommodated as time allows, ensuring that all veterans in need of assistance have access to the services offered at the clinic.

For more information about the NACVSO VA Claims Clinic and to pre-register, please visit the link below.

ABOUT NACVSO: The National Association of County Veterans Service Officers is the national advocacy organization for the nation’s approximately 2,100 CVSOs, local government employees who aggressively pursue all benefits for veterans and eligible family members in their local communities. NACVSO supports CVSOs through education, training and advocacy programs. Established in 1989 by VSOs from eight states who saw the need for a national association to provide education, training and advocacy, NACVSO held its first Annual Training Conference in 1991.