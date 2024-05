Denver VBA Red, White, and Blue Employment Spectacular Veteran, Spouses and AD Military Job Fair When: Wed. Jun 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 155 Van Gordon St. Training rooms A & B Lakewood, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





Veteran, Spouses and AD Military Job Fair: June 26, 2024, 10 AM-2 PM

In Person Job Fair

Meet with over 20 employers in multiple industries, including many Federal agencies

• Veteran Resources

• Information Technology

• Program Management

• Medical

• Administrative

• Financial

Click here to register as an employer: Denver VA Veterans Benefits Administration In Person Job Fair June 26th, 2024 | SurveyPlanet

SPONSORED BY:

US DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN'S AFFAIRS DENVER VBA REGIONAL OFFICE

VETERAN READINESS & EMPLOYMENT

155 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO 80228