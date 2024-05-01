Quarterly VBA Webinar

Veteran Benefits Administration Information Session

When: Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm MT Where: Cost: Free





Join the Denver VBA Regional Office as we provide quarterly topics of interest to Veterans and members of the Veteran community. The next Webex Wednesday is scheduled for July 10th, 2024, from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. MDT. You can join the meeting at the following link: Join meeting or dial in by phone to 1-404-397-1596, meeting number (access code) 2826 585 2104, meeting password DPqX3b3nM9$