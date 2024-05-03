Memorial Day, Federal Holiday Observed

Outpatient clinics closed, emergency service open

When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 6:00 am – 7:00 pm MT Where: 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Memorial Day holiday is observed today, Monday, May 27, for federal installations and staff. Due to that, as a reminder, all VA outpatient clinics and administrative offices will be closed. Outpatient services will resume normal business hours May 28.

Inpatient and emergency services will remain open during the holiday. In case of emergency please call 911, go to the nearest ER or visit the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Emergency Department.

The Clinical Contact Center is OPEN all federal holidays to provide scheduling, nurse triage, pharmacy services and acute virtual visits. Health Administration staff, Pharmacy Technicians, and Registered Nurses will be available and can engage Veterans for virtual care with medical providers within the Clinical Contact Center, if needed.

To get connected, call our main line at 303-399-8020, and follow the prompts, according to your need. Visit our website for additional contact information.