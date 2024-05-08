Introduction to VA ECHCS Virtual Health Resource Center

Learn how the VHRC can assist you with Health care technologies

When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 9:00 am MT Where: Daisy Conference room, A1-229 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Rocky Mountain VA Regional Medical Center for a VHRC introductory event. Our VHRC is here to help Veterans with health technologies (My HealtheVet, VA Apps, VA Telehealth etc.). These technologies can empower Veterans in their health care journeys allowing direct connections to their care teams and self-management of health care.

The event will be Wednesday May, 22, from 8-9 a.m. in our Daisy Conference room, A1-229. Seating will be limited so please RSVP to Sierra.Miera-Nygaard@va.gov