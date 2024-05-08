VA ECHCS Introduction to MyHealtheVet

Learn how MyHealtheVet can assist in your health care

When: Wed. May 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am MT Where: Daisy Conference room, A1-229 1700 North Wheeling Street Aurora, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Rocky Mountain VA Regional Medical Center for a MyHealtheVet introductory event. Learning about the inner workings of MyHealtheVet can empower Veterans in their health care journeys allowing direct connections to their care teams and self-management of their health care.

The event will be Wednesday May, 22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in our Daisy Conference room, A1-229. Seating will be limited so please RSVP to Sierra.Miera-Nygaard@va.gov