VA ECHCS Introduction to VA Video Connect
Learn how VVC can limit your travel time and connect you to care from home
When:
Wed. May 22, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Daisy Conference room, A1-229
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO
Cost:
Free
Join us at the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Rocky Mountain VA Regional Medical Center for a VA Video Connect (VVC) introductory event. Learning about the inner workings of VVC can empower Veterans in their health care journeys allowing direct connections to their care teams virtually, limiting travel time.
The event will be Wednesday May, 22, from 1-2 p.m. in our Daisy Conference room, A1-229. Seating will be limited so please RSVP to Sierra.Miera-Nygaard@va.gov