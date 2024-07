VA ECHCS Lakewood/Golden Walking Group Walking is a great way to move your body and improve health When: Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Repeats Where: Colorado Mills Mall 14500 W Colfax Ave. Lakewood, CO Get directions on Google Maps to Colorado Mills Mall Cost: Free





Walking groups are a great way to move your body, improve your health, and spend time with your fellow veterans (spouses, friends, and caregivers welcome). We have indoor groups year round in Aurora, Lakewood, and Pueblo. The group in Colorado Springs meets outdoors and goes through September.

The VA ECHCS Lakewood/Golden walking group meets at the Colorado Mills Mall, on Tuesdays at 9 a.m., located at 14500 W Colfax Ave. Lakewood, CO 80401. To join the group, meet at the food court inside of entrance 4.

For more info Jordan Goldsmith (720-723-5221)

Tue. Aug 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Aug 20, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Aug 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Nov 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Dec 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Dec 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Dec 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET Tue. Jan 7, 2025, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET

