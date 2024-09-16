Aurora VA Clinic Walk-in Flu Shots- October Dates

Veteran Flu Shot Information

When: Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: 13701 East Mississippi Avenue, Suite 200 Aurora, CO Cost: Free





Get your flu shot every year to protect yourself and others. It’s the surest way to prevent a serious illness and help stop the flu from spreading. You can make an appointment with your VA primary care provider or join a walk-in or drive-through clinic at a participating VA ECHCS facility.

When presenting during a walk-in or drive-through flu shot clinic, be ready to show your VA-issued Veteran ID card, or a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued identification card.

The Aurora VA Clinic, located at 13701 East Mississippi Ave, Suite 200, in Aurora, walk-in flu shots events in October.

Monday, Oct. 28 and Wednesday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m. – Noon & 1-4 p.m.

If scheduled walk-in times don't work for your schedule, call (303) 399-8020 to schedule a flu shot appointment with your primary care provider.

Community Flu Shots

Veterans eligible for VA benefits may get a flu shot in the community. If you receive your flu shot in the community, please submit notification to your primary care provider.

Access to select VA-approved vaccines through a retail pharmacy, is available to eligible Veterans, including more than 70,000 in-network community retail pharmacies. Getting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine through the VA Community Care Network does not require a referral or prescription. To find an in-network pharmacy near you, use the VA facility locator tool.

