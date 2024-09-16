La Junta VA Clinic Drive-thru Flu Shots- October Dates
Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:30 pm MT
1100 Carson Avenue, Suite 204
La Junta, CO
Free
Get your flu shot every year to protect yourself and others. It’s the surest way to prevent a serious illness and help stop the flu from spreading. You can make an appointment with your VA primary care provider or join a walk-in or drive-through clinic at a participating VA ECHCS facility.
When presenting during a walk-in or drive-through flu shot clinic, be ready to show your VA-issued Veteran ID card, or a current and valid government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued identification card.
The La Junta VA Clinic, located at 1100 Carson Ave., in La Junta, walk-in flu shots events in October.
- Tuesday, Oct. 15, 22, & 29: 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Walk-in
If scheduled walk-in times don't work for your schedule, call (303) 399-8020 to schedule a flu shot appointment with your primary care provider.
Community Flu Shots
Veterans eligible for VA benefits may get a flu shot in the community. If you receive your flu shot in the community, please submit notification to your primary care provider.
Access to select VA-approved vaccines through a retail pharmacy, is available to eligible Veterans, including more than 70,000 in-network community retail pharmacies. Getting a flu and COVID-19 vaccine through the VA Community Care Network does not require a referral or prescription. To find an in-network pharmacy near you, use the VA facility locator tool.
