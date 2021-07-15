 Skip to Content
Caregiver support

VA Eastern Colorado health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Martina Wells LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator for last names A-E

VA Eastern Colorado health care

Phone: 719-313-6401

Peggy Benavidez-Lopez LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator for last names F-L

VA Eastern Colorado health care

Phone: 719-584-5068

Email: Peggy.Benavidez-Lopez@va.gov

Danell Pugh LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator for last names M-SC

VA Eastern Colorado health care

Phone: 719-227-4330

Kimberly Torrey LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator for last names SD-Z

VA Eastern Colorado health care

Phone: 720-879-1616

Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Eastern Colorado caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Eastern Colorado region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Last updated: