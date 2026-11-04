Mental health care

If you're already seeing a VA Primary Care provider:

Ask your Primary Care team about Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI). This is often the fastest way to get started, especially for stress, mild-to-moderate depression or anxiety, symptoms secondary to health-related concerns, or sleep problems. You can often be seen the same day as your Primary Care visit.

If you're ready for routine, ongoing care:

Explore the programs below, or call Same Day Access to get connected.

Start Through Your Primary Care Team

These services start with your Primary Care team. Ask about them at your next appointment, or send a secure message through My HealtheVet.

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI) Short-term support for stress, mild-to-moderate depression or anxiety, sleep problems, and other concerns connected to your physical health. Most Veterans are seen for a few sessions. Available the same day you see Primary Care.

Health Psychology Support for chronic pain, eating concerns, cancer-related distress, and diabetes-related stress.

Chronic Pain & Wellness Center (CPWC) A team of providers — including physical therapists, pharmacists, and psychologists — who work together on chronic pain management as an alternative or addition to medication.

Tobacco Cessation Medication support and counseling to help you quit tobacco. Ask your provider, or call to self-refer.

Diabetes & Pre-Diabetes Education Group classes to help you manage diabetes or prevent it.

Connect Directly with Mental Health

You don't need a Primary Care referral for these services. Call Same Day Access, send a secure message, or ask any VA provider to submit a Mental Health consult on your behalf.

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) Your mental health "home base" for ongoing care. Includes therapy, medication management, and case management, all from one coordinated team.

Substance Use Disorders (SUD) Clinic Treatment for alcohol or drug use concerns, including medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and an intensive outpatient program. Please note, you do not need to first be seen by mental health to get connected to our substance use disorders clinics. Call 720-723-7310 (option 2) to get started in the Denver metro area or 719-327-5660 (option 2) to get started in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas.

PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) Proven, first-line PTSD treatments, including Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, and EMDR.

Peer support services Talk to a fellow Veteran who have been there and are trained to support your unique recovery journey. Includes support specifically for Women Veterans.

Our peer support staff also organize Veteran SOCIALS across our community which are open to any Veteran regardless of VA or mental health enrollment status. Visit the VA ECHCS events page to learn more about upcoming SOCIALS.

Family Program Support for couples and families when a Veteran is in mental health treatment.

Life Skills Center / PRRC Skills-building and recovery support for Veterans managing serious mental illness (Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC location only).

Vocational Rehabilitation Services (VRS) Support for Veterans working toward employment goals as part of their recovery.

Neuropsychology Evaluation for Veterans with memory, thinking, or cognitive concerns linked to a medical condition.

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Coordinators Free treatment for any physical or mental health condition related to MST. You can access MST-related care even if you're not eligible for other VA care. Contact your local MST Coordinator directly:

Denver and Northern Colorado contact Rosemarie Stauffer, LCSW: 720-723-7390

Southern Colorado contact Dr. Keighlynn Marzulla: 719-227-4081

Referred to VA Community Care for mental health services and have questions?

Please call the VA Office of Community Care at 720-857-5988 for help with active or pending community care authorizations.

Vet Centers & MH Resources

You don't need to be enrolled in VA health care for these resources.

Vet Centers

Free, confidential counseling in the community — separate from VA medical facilities. No VA enrollment or disability rating required. Vet Centers offer individual and group therapy to combat Veterans, survivors of military sexual trauma, and Veterans adjusting to civilian life. Visit the Vet Center website or learn more about eligibility or call 1-877-927-8387 to get connected.

Veteran Training Courses

Free, self-paced online courses on sleep, anger management, parenting, problem-solving, and recovery. Can be used on your own or alongside a provider.

VA Mobile Apps

Free apps including PTSD Coach, Safety Plan, Beyond MST, and Mindfulness Coach, Couples Coach — tools you can use anytime, from your phone.

VA Mental Health Resources

VA's national mental health website with information on conditions, treatment options, and resources for Veterans and their families.

Make the Connection

Watch real stories from Veterans and family members about facing mental health challenges and finding support, organized by concern or experience.

Need a Higher Level of Care?

Some situations call for more intensive, structured support.

Residential Treatment

Valor Point — residential care for Veterans experiencing homelessness who also have mental health or substance use needs.

— residential care for Veterans experiencing homelessness who also have mental health or substance use needs. Ascend PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Program — intensive, structured PTSD residential treatment for male and female Veterans.

— intensive, structured PTSD residential treatment for male and female Veterans. Looking for a different type of VA Residential Care, find a VA Residential Rehabilitation Treatment near you

Acute Inpatient Care (H2-IPU) Short-term inpatient psychiatric care for Veterans who need a higher level of support to stay safe and stable. Located at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. Veterans brought to a community hospital for a mental health crisis may always request consideration for transfer to our Acute Inpatient Care team.

Evans Army Community Hospital — an additional option for emergency or voluntary psychiatric inpatient care for Veterans with base access; not a substitute for ongoing VA outpatient mental health care.

Caregivers & Family

Supporting a Veteran can be hard, too. You have resources of your own.

VA Caregiver Support Program

Education, coaching, and respite care coordination for caregivers of Veterans.

Eastern Colorado Phone: 720-723-3013

National Phone: 1-855-260-3274

Chaplain Service

Spiritual and pastoral support for Veterans and their families. No referral or mental health enrollment required. Available 24/7.

Family & Friends Resources

Learn how to support a Veteran in your life while taking care of yourself, too.