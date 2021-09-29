 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Eastern Colorado health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

 

Stacey Catron

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Eastern Colorado health care

Phone: 720-857-5291

Email: vhaechsuicidepreventionteam@va.gov

Rainy Reaman

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Western Colorado health care

Phone: 970-263-2800, ext. 2855

Email: VHASPCCO-575GRJSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Eastern Colorado

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
Last updated: