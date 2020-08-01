 Skip to Content
Main locations

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO 80045-7211
Directions
Main phone: 303-399-8020
Mental health clinic: 303-399-8020 x5687
Eastern Colorado

Health clinic locations

Alamosa VA Clinic

622 Del Sol Drive
Alamosa, CO 81101-8548
Directions
Main phone: 719-587-6800
Mental health clinic: 719-587-6800
Alamosa

Aurora VA Clinic

13701 East Mississippi Avenue, Suite 200
Aurora, CO 80012-3697
Directions
Main phone: 303-398-6340
Mental health clinic: 303-398-6387
Aurora

Burlington VA Clinic

1177 Rose Avenue
Burlington, CO 80807-1756
Directions
Main phone: 719-346-5239
Burlington

Denver VA Clinic

Facility Closed
4545 East 9th Avenue, Physician Office Building 1, Suite 010
Denver, CO 80220-3901
Directions
Main phone: 303-372-7000
Denver VA Clinic

Golden VA Clinic

1020 Johnson Road
Golden, CO 80401-6002
Directions
Main phone: 303-914-2680
Mental health clinic: 303-914-2680
Golden

Jewell VA Clinic

14400 East Jewell Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012-5689
Directions
Main phone: 303-283-5400
Jewell

La Junta VA Clinic

1100 Carson Avenue, Suite 204
La Junta, CO 81050-2772
Directions
Main phone: 719-383-5195
Mental health clinic: 719-383-5195
LaJunta

Lamar VA Clinic

1401 South Main Street, Suite B
Lamar, CO 81052-9525
Directions
Main phone: 719-336-0315
Lamar

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

3141 Centennial Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80907-4094
Directions
Main phone: 719-327-5660
Mental health clinic: 719-327-5660
PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic

PFC James Dunn VA Clinic

4776 Eagleridge Circle
Pueblo, CO 81008-1667
Directions
Main phone: 719-553-1000
Mental health clinic: 719-553-1000
PFC James Dunn

Salida VA Clinic

920 Rush Drive
Salida, CO 81201-9669
Directions
Main phone: 719-539-8666
Salida

Union Boulevard VA Clinic

3920 North Union Boulevard, Premier Health Plaza, Suite 200
Colorado Springs, CO 80907-4921
Directions
Main phone: 719-327-5660
Union Boulevard VA Clinic

York Street VA Clinic

3836 York Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC)
Denver, CO 80205-3540
Directions
Main phone: 303-294-5600
