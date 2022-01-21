Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Take Exit 282 and merge on to 1-225 South 4.4 miles to E 17th Pl. Take exit 10 from I-225 South. Follow E. 17th Pl .3 miles to North Wheeling St. There are two main entrances to the RMR VAMC facility.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
1700 N Wheeling St, Aurora, CO 80045
Intersection:
N. Wheeling Street & E Colfax Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045
Coordinates:
LAT: 39°44'40.22"N 104°49'51.43"W