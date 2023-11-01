News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Eastern Colorado-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Eastern Colorado health care, contact our public affairs office at 303-399-8020.

March 28, 2024 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has approved a completed market assessment for an ambulatory surgery center for the Colorado Springs area in fiscal year 2025 as part of its continued expansion of veteran healthcare for the Pikes Peak region and surrounding areas.

March 26, 2024 Nine Denver area veterans will participate in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 1 – 7 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.

February 26, 2024 Now more than ever, technology is an essential part of health care. VA has long been a leader in virtual care, and now VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is launching a resource center to help Veterans navigate the technology.

January 25, 2024 IMMEDIATE RELEASE WASHINGTON — Today, VA announced the availability of $52.5 million in grants to community-based organizations that provide or coordinate suicide prevention services for Veterans and their families

September 21, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) announced today a series of walk-in and drive-through flu shot clinics.

September 19, 2023 In support of Suicide Prevention Month, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a summit Sept. 22 in Aurora, offering lifesaving practices and resources to support anyone who may encounter a Veteran who is struggling.

September 12, 2023 Veterans from area shelters and transitional housing will attend a homeless stand-down Sept. 14 in Denver to connect with VA and community resources.

September 11, 2023 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will celebrate the official opening of Space Center VA Clinic on Sept. 13, as part of its continued VA facility expansion efforts in Colorado Springs, at 565 Space Center Dr., Suite 130.

August 22, 2023 Veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and other post-9/11 combat zones may enroll in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits, a special enrollment period that ends Sept. 30.