News Releases

Get the latest news from VA Eastern Colorado-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Eastern Colorado health care, contact our public affairs office at 303-399-8020.

November 22, 2022 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) readjustment counseling services across the Front Range deployed resources today for Veterans struggling after a mass shooting in a LGBTQ nightclub.

September 21, 2022 Ahead of the flu season, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host drive-through flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics. One visit, two vaccines.

July 26, 2022 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host resource fairs and town halls Aug. 8-12 for Veterans in five rural communities.

May 12, 2022 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host several VA2K Walk and Roll events in May to inspire healthy activities in daily routines, as well as raise donations for Veterans experiencing homelessness.

April 21, 2022 With VA extending its “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is asking 100 volunteers to join the fight against a shortage of lifesaving blood.

January 21, 2022 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) joined a nationwide effort to fight the shortage of lifesaving blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

November 12, 2021 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Nov. 13 at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

November 09, 2021 VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) today announced an ability for Veterans to use ride-sharing services at no cost for COVID-19 vaccinations.

November 05, 2021 Eastern Colorado Veterans can now chat live with primary care schedulers and pharmacy representatives through the VA Health Chat app between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.