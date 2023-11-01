News Releases
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) readjustment counseling services across the Front Range deployed resources today for Veterans struggling after a mass shooting in a LGBTQ nightclub.
Ahead of the flu season, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host drive-through flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics. One visit, two vaccines.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host resource fairs and town halls Aug. 8-12 for Veterans in five rural communities.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host several VA2K Walk and Roll events in May to inspire healthy activities in daily routines, as well as raise donations for Veterans experiencing homelessness.
With VA extending its “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) is asking 100 volunteers to join the fight against a shortage of lifesaving blood.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) joined a nationwide effort to fight the shortage of lifesaving blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Nov. 13 at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) today announced an ability for Veterans to use ride-sharing services at no cost for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Eastern Colorado Veterans can now chat live with primary care schedulers and pharmacy representatives through the VA Health Chat app between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will provide Veterans two drive-through “boo-the-flu” vaccine clinics Oct. 30. Vaccine teams in Aurora and Colorado Springs will greet Veterans with Halloween costumes and treats.