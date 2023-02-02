VA clinic quilters to recognize 5 Pikes Peak WWII Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

February 2, 2023

Aurora , CO — Five Pikes Peak area Veterans who served in World War II are scheduled for recognition Feb. 7 at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.

Two junior ROTC units from Colorado Springs School District 11 will kick off the events at noon. The student cadets will present the colors, then march with the World War II Veterans’ service flags. Each Veteran will then be presented with a handmade freedom quilt.

For one of the Army Veterans, the events will be part of a 99th birthday celebration. Another soldier turns 98 the next day, a third turns 100 in June. The Navy Veteran is 100 years old. The fifth Veteran is 96 with prior service in the Army, Navy and Marine Corps.

More than 100 million people served in WWII, including 16 million U.S. service members, according to VA statistics. It’s the most widespread war in history and many of the U.S. service members are receiving VA benefits, including pension, compensation and health care.

According to VA estimates, nearly 120,000 WWII Veterans are still living, nearly 2,000 in Colorado. VA projections suggest that number will drop below 20,000 in the next five years, below 300 in Colorado.

“These Veterans served with honor in an extraordinary time,” said James Crabtree, assistant director, VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS). “We will always treasure the history and stories of the greatest generation, and each opportunity to care for its Veterans.”

‘We honor their legacy’

The colorful quilts were completed by volunteers during Saturday workshops at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs. The 76,000-square-foot outpatient facility offers a clear view of Pikes Peak, which inspired the patriotic song, “America the beautiful.”

More than 25 volunteers are currently involved, some completing quilt blocks from home.

Scott Beaver, a VA ECHCS medical support assistant who leads the freedom quilt workshops, says the WWII Veterans scheduled for recognition are known for their stories. One carries the telegram his mother received when he was missing in action, later found as a prisoner of war.

“A freedom quilt says unequivocally, ‘thank you for your service to our nation and sacrifice for our freedom,” says Beaver. Volunteers can learn basic and creative quilting skills for honoring Veterans. Everyone is handed free fabric kits with pattern instructions.

Since the workshops started in October 2021, the clinic’s freedom quilters have finished more than 50 projects. More than 40 Veterans, including Medal of Honor recipients, have been nominated to receive a quilt by a caregiver, friend or family member.

Projects are donated to the VA ECHCS Center for Development and Civic Engagement for assisted-living facilities, homeless support programs and other Veteran support services.

“We also offer comfort animals with miniature quilts attached,” said Beaver, who otherwise assists Veterans with mental health and COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Since November 2022, the freedom quilters have given Veterans more than 60 comfort animals.

“We give them to kids who come in with mom or dad under extreme circumstances,” he said. “It gives the children something to hold and focus on while a parent speaks with a provider.”

He says Veterans themselves have joined the freedom quilters to reduce mental health symptoms associated with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“A Veteran is never forgotten, as long as we honor their legacy,” said Beaver. “Talk to a Veteran. Talk about a Veteran. Learn from a Veteran.”



Tuesday, Feb. 7: WWII Veteran Recognition Ceremony, Freedom Quilt Presentation

Ceremony and presentation, noon to 1 p.m.

PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic

3141 Centennial Drive

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909