VA Eastern Colorado ‘Goes Red for Women’

PRESS RELEASE

February 7, 2023

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a women’s health event Feb. 9 at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

VA ECHCS currently provides care for more than 17,000 women Veterans, one of VA’s fastest growing populations. With heart disease more deadly than all forms of cancer combined, VA “Goes Red for Women” activities help promote heart health nationwide.

“This will be an interactive, educational event to help women Veterans make meaningful life changes that will reduce their risk of heart disease,” said Carole Donsbach, women Veterans program manager, who’s coordinating the event.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the medical center’s auditorium, women Veterans will find resources to prevent heart disease and stroke through VA and community programs.

Activities will focus on promoting heart health, understanding cardiology, managing stress, cooking healthy, monitoring blood pressure, stopping smoking, understanding wellness and participating in yoga.

For more information, contact the VA ECHCS public affairs office at vhaechcommunications@va.gov.



VA Goes Red for Women

Thursday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Auditorium

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, Colorado 80045

(Park in the south patient parking lot)