VA Eastern Colorado to host town hall in Douglas County, discuss new clinic

PRESS RELEASE

January 18, 2023

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a town hall Jan. 30 in Douglas County, where a new VA clinic is set to open in Castle Rock.

The town hall takes place 5-6 p.m. in the Douglas County Libraries event hall at 360 Village Square Lane in Castle Pines. VA ECHCS Director Michael Kilmer will encourage an exchange of information and feedback that will help VA health care meet local Veteran needs.

For many area Veterans, the town hall will be their first opportunity to learn about the new Castle Rock VA Clinic. The newly leased outpatient clinic location is getting built at the northeast corner of Prairie Hawk Drive and Dacoro Lane. It’s scheduled to open in 2024 and will provide primary care services to Veterans enrolled in VA health care.

“I’m a big believer in Veterans returning home to supportive communities, where VA is the backbone of health care delivery,” said Kilmer. “This new clinic will provide an opportunity for Veterans to receive the care they need where they need it, here in Douglas County.”

The meeting is open to all members of the public, including congressional representatives, Veterans service organizations, state and local government offices, non-governmental organizations and other community partners and stakeholders.

Monday, Jan. 30: Castle Pines VA Town Hall

Town hall meeting with local VA leadership, 5-6 p.m.

Event Hall, Castle Pines Library

360 Village Square Lane

Castle Pines, Colorado, 80108