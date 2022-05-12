VA Eastern Colorado to host VA2K Walk and Roll events

PRESS RELEASE

May 12, 2022

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host several VA2K Walk and Roll events in May to inspire healthy activities in daily routines, as well as raise donations for Veterans experiencing homelessness.

During the 12th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll, VA communities nationwide are heading outdoors for health and wellness events. In VA ECHCS, they will take place outside Rocky Mountain Regional (RMR) VA Medical Center and some VA clinics.

"We encourage everyone in our communities to join us in a free 2-kilometer walk or roll outside, around our facilities, during the lunch hour,” said Rachel Thompson, VA ECHCS health promotion and disease prevention program manager.

The VA2K Walk and Roll events start May 13 at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs, then continue May 18 at RMR VA Medical Center and Jewell VA Clinic in Aurora. They will finish May 19 at Golden VA Clinic in Golden.

Thompson says the annual event is an invitation to self-care opportunities, which build on whole health principles. During National Nurses Month in May, VA communities are celebrating the nurses at the center of Veteran care and recognizing the long, challenging hours, and selfless service, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The weather should be great, so we're heading outdoors and making it fun with the option to wear clothes from a favorite decade," said Thompson, explaining the theme “Decades of Fun.”

More than $2.7 million in monetary and in-kind donations have been raised nationally from VA2K events to help Veterans experiencing homelessness, according to Eva Gergely, chief, VA ECHCS Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

“VA2K is a great opportunity for our VA communities to promote whole health and moving the body, while also helping homeless Veterans,” said Gergely. Donations often include clothing, toiletries, packaged food and bottled water. “Our greatest need right now is bus passes, which will help our Veterans get to their health care appointments and access other services.”

While participants are asked to bring donations, it is not required to participate.