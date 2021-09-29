VA ECHCS begins COVID-19 boosters, offers drive-through clinics

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2021

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) announced today COVID-19 vaccine booster shot availably during drive-through clinics in October.

In line with authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), VA ECHCS will provide a COVID-19 booster to individuals 65 years or older, as well as adults with underlying medical conditions that make severe illness more likely, if it has been six months or longer since completing their initial Pfizer two-dose series.

Underlying medical conditions may include obesity, pregnancy, cancer, heart conditions, or chronic lung, liver or kidney disease, as well as anyone with a history of smoking or conditions or medications known to cause immunocompromised states.

Individuals who attest to an increased risk of exposure, such as frontline workers, may also receive a booster shot to provide an increase to their antibody protection after six months.

VA ECHCS continues to offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for initial shots. At this time, FDA and CDC have not determined whether to recommend boosters for Moderna or J&J.

With thousands now eligible for a booster, VA ECHCS will offer drive-through COVID-19 clinics to minimize foot traffic in facilities—no appointment required. The first event is Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.

To avoid delays, non enrolled Veterans, spouses and caregivers who’ve never received a COVID-19 vaccine from VA ECHCS should register online at least one day before entering a drive-through clinic at www.VA.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

Schedule ahead for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by visiting a clinic or calling 24/7 at 888-336-8262.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care should visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.

VA ECHCS drive-through COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot clinics

VA ECHCS will host drive-through clinics in October for COVID-19 vaccines, including initial and booster shots. No appointment required. Presenting with a vaccine card will expedite a booster. Enrolled Veterans may request flu vaccine on the same day. Face masks required.

Mondays

Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at La Junta VA Clinic in La Junta

Tuesdays

Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at Lamar VA Clinic in Lamar

Oct. 19 from 3-7 p.m. at Aurora VA Clinic in Aurora

Wednesdays

Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PFC James Dunn VA Clinic in Pueblo

Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PFC James Dunn VA Clinic in Pueblo

Thursdays

Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon, at Salida VA Clinic in Salida

Oct. 14 from 1-4:30 p.m. at Burlington VA Clinic in Burlington

Oct. 21 from 3-7 p.m., at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs

Fridays

Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon, at Alamosa VA Clinic in Alamosa

Oct. 15 from 3-7 p.m., at Jewell VA Clinic in Aurora

Saturdays

Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs

Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jewell VA Clinic in Aurora

Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs

Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Golden VA Clinic in Golden

Oct. 30 Boo-the-Flu from 8 a.m. to noon at Jewell VA Clinic in Aurora

Oct. 30 Boo-the-Flu from 4-7 p.m. at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs

Drive-through clinics for Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center will take place at Jewell VA Clinic in Aurora.

For more information, contact vhaechcommunications@va.gov.