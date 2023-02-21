VA ECHCS to host hiring fair in Aurora

PRESS RELEASE

February 21, 2023

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host a hiring fair Feb. 25 at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

Open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., VA ECHCS hiring teams will focus on clinical and administrative applicants, including medical support assistants, mental health clinicians, physicians, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, food service workers, sterile processing technicians and medical technologists.

To apply for a position during the fair, applicants should first create an account and establish a profile on USAjobs.gov. If possible, upload your resume. During the fair, applicants should bring a copy of their resume, DD-214 and any pertinent supporting documents.

As part of the hiring fair activities, would-be applicants can confirm their qualifications for a position. Many will get offered same-day interviews and some will get a tentative job offer. Where applicable, selected candidates may meet with an occupational health representative, submit required lab work and complete fingerprinting.

VA is continually recruiting and hiring top-notch researchers, health care providers and non-clinical staff who are committed to caring for the nation’s Veterans. Jobseekers can find more ways to serve Veterans through a VA career at USAjobs.gov.

For more information on this hiring event, contact VA ECHCS public affairs office at vhaechcommunications@va.gov.

Saturday, Feb. 25: VA ECHCS Hiring Fair in Aurora

Hiring fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center (auditorium)

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, CO 80045

Park in south patient lot. Auditorium accessible from main level concourse.