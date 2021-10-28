VA ECHCS to offer ‘boo-the-flu’ drive-thru, ‘boo-sters’ too

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2021

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will provide Veterans two drive-through “boo-the-flu” vaccine clinics Oct. 30. Vaccine teams in Aurora and Colorado Springs will greet Veterans with Halloween costumes and treats.

“We’re encouraging Veterans this Halloween to boo-the-flu with boo-sters too,” said Johnna Greeley, the nurse manager who is coordinating the drive-through clinics. She says Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available, and a limited supply of Johnson & Johnson.

“During the 2021-2022 influenza season, it is expected the coronavirus will continue to circulate,” said Greeley, a registered nurse. “In the months ahead, both flu and COVID-19 vaccines will help protect our Veteran community from serious respiratory illnesses.”

In line with authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), VA ECHCS is offering COVID-19 first and second vaccine doses, as well as boosters. Flu vaccines can be given the same day.

While VA can only offer enrolled Veterans a seasonal flu vaccine, all Veterans, along with their spouses and caregivers, may request a COVID-19 vaccine. Ahead of Halloween, VA ECHCS was administering nearly 1,000 booster vaccinations per week.

“It’s our goal to keep flu and COVID-19 vaccinations convenient for our Veterans while minimizing crowding in our facilities,” said Greeley.

The Halloween drive-through clinics will take place at Jewell VA Clinic, 14400 East Jewell Avenue in Aurora, 8 a.m. to noon, and PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic, 3141 Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs, 4-7 p.m.

COVID-19 boosters are recommended for individuals 65 years or older, as well as adults with underlying medical conditions that make severe illness more likely, if it has been six months or longer since completing a Pfizer or Moderna two-dose series, or at least two months since a single-shot J&J vaccine.

Adults with an increased risk of exposure, such as frontline workers, may also request a boost to their antibody protection.

To avoid delays, non enrolled Veterans, spouses and caregivers who’ve never received a COVID-19 vaccine from VA ECHCS should register at www.VA.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA health care should visit www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.

For more information, contact vhaechcommunications@va.gov.