VA offering local Veteran support after LGBTQ club shooting

PRESS RELEASE

November 22, 2022

Aurora , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) readjustment counseling services across the Front Range deployed resources today for Veterans struggling after a mass shooting in a LGBTQ nightclub.

The shooting took place Nov. 19 in Club Q at 3430 North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs. Police responded at midnight and soon after apprehended a suspect. The 22-year-old man in custody is suspected of murdering five people and injuring numerous others.

A mobile vet center was parked Nov. 21 across from the nightclub’s location, near an emerging memorial site. Through Wednesday, Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veterans can get connections to community resources, as well as counseling services in a safe and confidential environment.

“As a health care system, we take pride in caring for all of our Veterans,” said Andrea Rehmert, deputy assistant chief of staff, VA ECHCS Mental Health Service. “LGBTQ Veterans face stigma and discrimination, which can adversely impact their physical and mental health.”

VA ECHCS coordinates an LGBTQ special emphasis behavioral health integrated program to help staff provide culturally competent services.

“It’s important for us to recognize the challenges that members of the LGBTQ community may have endured and provide them specialized services that meet their needs at this time.”

VA ECHCS is offering Veterans same-day access to mental health clinics at PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs, as well as Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora. Peer support specialists at both facilities are hosting informational booths to connect Veterans to relevant services and resources.

Veterans can also call the Vet Center hotline at 1-877-WAR-VETS (927-8387), as well as the LGBTQ national hotline at 1-888-843-4564 or launch the peer chat at LGBTHotline.org.

For community resources and updates, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ClubQ.

Veterans in crisis can contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, press 1, or via text at 838255 or chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net.