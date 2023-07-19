VetFest brings PACT Act to Eastern Colorado Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

July 19, 2023

AURORA , CO — VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) will host its VetFest event July 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.

VA personnel will fill the medical center’s concourse, including toxic exposure screeners and benefits specialists. Veterans eligible for VA health care may enroll and make an appointment. This event coincides with the facility’s 5-year anniversary. A short celebration will take place in the auditorium starting at 11 a.m.

On Aug. 10, 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT) Act. It’s one of the largest expansions of Veteran care and benefits in U.S. history, expanding health care and medical access to Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxins. Survivors of Veterans are also included in this expansion.

The Rocky Mountain Regional VetFest is one of more than 50-plus outreach events across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, put in place to help Veterans understand the new PACT Act benefits and apply for them if they qualify.

"There are millions of Veterans and survivors across America who are eligible for new health care and benefits, and we will not rest until every one of them gets what they’ve earned,” said Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs. “That’s what this Summer VetFest is all about: educating Veterans, their families and survivors, and encouraging them to apply today.”

Since its inception, more than 700,000 Veterans and survivors have completed a PACT Act-related claim and 300,000 Veterans enrolled in VA health care, according to the PACT Act Performance dashboard July 7. Some 3.9 million Veterans have received a toxic exposure screening, roughly 50,000 by VA ECHCS providers and nurses.

Veterans may apply for PACT Act-related benefits—or submit an intent to file—during the Rocky Mountain Regional VetFest in Aurora. Veterans who apply for PACT Act-related benefits before Aug. 10 may get benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022—the day the bill was signed.

For more information, contact the VA ECHCS public affairs office at vhaechcommunications@va.gov.

Rocky Mountain Regional VetFest

Veterans, spouses, caregivers and survivors

Friday, July 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

1700 North Wheeling Street

Aurora, Colorado 80045

Event on the concourse. Park in the north patient parking lot.