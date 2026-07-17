Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Eastern Colorado health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 14 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
303-399-8020, select 1
888-336-8262, select 1 (toll free from outside the Eastern Colorado area)
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Eastern Colorado health care pharmacies listed below.
We ask that you not refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Eastern Colorado VA Medical Center
Rocky Mountain Regional Aurora Pharmacy
Phone: 303-399-8020, select 1
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MT
Floyd K Lindstrom Colorado Springs Pharmacy
Phone: 303-399-8020, select 1
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Hours: 24/7
Phone: 303-399-8020, select 1
Phone: 888-336-8262, select 1
VA Health Chat
Receive care from VA without stepping foot into a facility or having to make a phone call. The VA Health Chat App provides easy, online access to chat by text or video with VA staff when you have minor health questions, want to schedule an appointment, have a COVID-19 concern, and more.
VA Health Chat - Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m. MT (excluding Federal Holidays)
VA Health Chat is available through internet browsers, the VA App Store, and the VA Launchpad app. It is also available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
To securely chat with a VA health care team member, you’ll need to sign on with an ID.me or Login.gov account.
Learn how to create an ID.me or Login.gov account
Safely dispose of your medicine
- Medication Mail Back Envelopes – contact Clinical Call Center
- Safe Disposal locations through the state of Colorado – www.takemedsseriously.org
- Medication Take Back Events – www.dea.gov/takebackday