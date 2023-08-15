VHA began recognizing licensed acupuncturists as having a stand-alone profession in 2018. This allows VHA to increase its provider base, create cost savings for the delivery of acupuncture and overcome barriers to increase its use in Veterans.

Acupuncture services include an in-depth consultation and a treatment plan specific to the individual. Treatments include acupuncture or electroacupuncture, cupping, tui-na and lifestyle recommendations.

Treatment sessions can address a wide variety of symptoms and health issues be part of a preventive health plan to promote overall wellness.

Acupuncture Care is available at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Clinic.