Cardiology
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Conditions we treat include
- Preventive Cardiology – managing risk factors like high blood pressure or cholesterol to improve cardiovascular health outcomes
- Coronary Artery Disease – blockages of the arteries of the heart, that can lead to heart attack
- Peripheral Artery Disease – blockages and other abnormalities of the blood vessels of the limbs that can cause pain or affect walking
- Heart Failure – abnormal filling or pumping actions of the heart that can cause symptoms affecting daily life
- Valvular Heart Disease – narrowing or leaking of valves of the heart
- Arrhythmias – treating irregular, slow, or fast rhythms of the heart
- Aortic disease – enlargement or aneurysm of the aorta as it runs through the chest
- Chest disease – surgery for tumors and other abnormalities of the lungs, esophagus, and other structures in the chest
Services we provide
- Outpatient clinics for heart disease, arrhythmias, heart failure, peripheral artery disease, valvular heart disease, and aortic disease
- Non-invasive diagnostic testing: echocardiography, stress testing, vascular imaging and physiologic testing, ambulatory ECG monitoring
- Cardiac catheterization, including angioplasty and stent placement for blockages of arteries in the heart, legs, and other parts of the body
- Implantation and management of cardiac pacemakers and defibrillators
- Diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, including ablation
- Cardiac surgery including coronary bypass, valve repair or replacement, and surgical treatment of arrhythmias
- Aortic surgery to repair defects and aneurysms of the aorta and its major branches
- Chest surgery including operations for lung masses, esophageal cancer, and other abnormalities of the chest
Where services are provided
- Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, Aurora
- Floyd K. Lindstrom Outpatient Clinic, Colorado Springs
Contact Information:
Cardiology Clinic: 720-723-6061