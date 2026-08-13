Cardiology

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition managed through medication and lifestyle changes. Without proper treatment, it can lead to severe complications like strokes and heart attacks.

What is Hypertension?

Hypertension is defined as consistently high blood pressure, with prehypertension indicated by readings above 120/80 mmHg.

Risk Factors

Smoking

Alcohol Use

Recreational Drug use – including marijuana edibles

Poor diet – processed foods, high sodium and low potassium intake

Obesity

Lack of exercise

Poor sleep

High stress levels



Medications

Beta Blockers: Block the beta receptors in the heart to decrease heartbeats per minute, in turn this lowers blood pressure.

Metoprolol is the most common, but carvedilol and propranolol are other commonly prescribed ones.

Metoprolol is the most common, but carvedilol and propranolol are other commonly prescribed ones. Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors: These block an enzyme that constricts the vessels to keep them open and keep blood pressure lower. Think of your arteries as a garden hose, the skinnier the hose the greater the pressure and vice versa.

Lisinopril is the most prescribed, you may also see enalapril.

Lisinopril is the most prescribed, you may also see enalapril. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB) – Work very similarly to ACE inhibitors, these may be used instead of ACE inhibitors if you experienced the severe facial swelling and a cough. The side effects, otherwise, are very similar.

Losartan is the most common of these medications, valsartan is another common one.

Losartan is the most common of these medications, valsartan is another common one. Calcium Channel Blockers (CCB) – These work exactly like the name, they block calcium channels and decrease the flow of calcium ions (not the same kind of calcium that’s good for the bones). This decreases excitability of the heart and lowers the heart rate and vasodilate, which will lower blood pressure.

Amlodipine and verapamil are most used.

Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ): This is a diuretic, which works to decrease the amount of fluid moving through the vessels to lower blood pressure.

Common side effects: low blood pressure, electrolyte depletion.

Improving Blood Pressure

To lower blood pressure, quitting smoking is one of the most effective lifestyle changes you can make. Additionally, adopting a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress management can also help.

Consequences of Untreated Hypertension

If hypertension is not treated, it can lead to serious health issues such as heart attacks and strokes.

Long-term Medication Use

Not everyone with hypertension will need to be on medication permanently. With significant lifestyle modifications, some individuals can reduce or even eliminate the need for medications.

Side Effects of Medications

These are common side effects of all medications

Dizziness

Below normal blood pressure – usually due to volume depletion, stay hydrated.

Beta Blockers (Metoprolol, carvedilol, propranolol) – low heart rate

ACE Inhibitor: Dry cough, elevated potassium, change in kidney function. EMERGENCY SIDE EFFECT: Swelling of face nose and throat affecting breathing if this occurs visit an emergency room.

ARB: There are lower risks of facial swelling and no dry cough associated with these medications though otherwise they are very similar to ACE inhibitors.

CCB: Swelling of arms and legs, headache

Your doctor will ensure you have semi-regular blood work done while on this medication to make sure it is healthy for your organs. It is important you complete these as soon as you can. You will receive these results in the mail if they are completely normal or you may get a call from the nurse.

Maintaining a proactive approach to managing hypertension through lifestyle changes and adherence to prescribed treatments is crucial to prevent long-term health complications.