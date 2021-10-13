Gerofit at Eastern Colorado GRECC
Gerofit is an exercise program that promotes health and wellness for Veterans. The Gerofit Program is a supervised exercise program for Veterans age 65 years old and over.
What is Gerofit?
The Gerofit program:
- Helps and encourages you to be physically active
- Shows you how to reduce the risk of falls
- Improves your ability to move and be active
How do I join?
To be eligible for the program:
- You must be a Veteran enrolled with the Veterans Health Administration.
- You must be at least 65 years old.
- Your overall health should be stable and sufficient for you to participate without needing continuous assistance.
Talk to your VA provider about joining Gerofit. You'll need an email address AND a smart device with a camera (smart phone, laptop/desktop computer, tablet) in order to participate. If you do not own a smart device you may be able to get a tablet through the VA.