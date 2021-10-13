 Skip to Content
Gerofit at Eastern Colorado GRECC

Gerofit is an exercise program that promotes health and wellness for Veterans. The Gerofit Program is a supervised exercise program for Veterans age 65 years old and over.

What is Gerofit?

The Gerofit program:

  • Helps and encourages you to be physically active
  • Shows you how to reduce the risk of falls
  • Improves your ability to move and be active

How do I join?


To be eligible for the program:

  • You must be a Veteran enrolled with the Veterans Health Administration.
  • You must be at least 65 years old.
  • Your overall health should be stable and sufficient for you to participate without needing continuous assistance.

Talk to your VA provider about joining Gerofit. You'll need an email address AND a smart device with a camera (smart phone, laptop/desktop computer, tablet) in order to participate. If you do not own a smart device you may be able to get a tablet through the VA.

Eastern Colorado Gerofit program brochure (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit exercise log (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit pedometer log (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit Balance Level 1 (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit Balance Level 2 (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit Balance Level 3 (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit Core Strength and Low Back Pain (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit postural corrective exercise (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit shoulder health exercise (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit stretching routine (PDF)
Eastern Colorado Gerofit Tai Chi workout (PDF)
