Optimizing Mobility at Eastern Colorado GRECC
Maintaining mobility into a Veteran's senior years is important because it promotes health and well-being. This page offers tips to optimize mobility.
Optimizing Mobility
Dr. Jennifer Stevens-Lapsley is doing important work looking at optimizing mobility for the elderly. This page provides resources for Veterans, caregivivers, primary clinicians and rehabilitation specialists (PT, OT). There will be videos, articles and more.
Walking Speed: The 6th Vital Sign
This video details the value of regular walking speed measurements and how walking speed can be utilized in a clinical setting. Created by:
Alexander Garbin, PT, DPT, PhD
Jennifer Stevens-Lapsley, PT, PhD, FAPTA
Sarah Beck, MD
Article: Worried about falling? Here are 5 tips to avoid dangerous tumbles, other injuries.
This Washington Post article has a number of quotes from Dr. Stevens-Lapsley but more importantly provides 5 steps that can be taken to lower the risk of falling:
- Attend to your environment
- Work on your strength
- Better your balance
- Watch your meds
- Check your eyes and ears
RESTORE: Movement for Everyone
The RESTORE team, at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, is a collaborative research team committed to optimizing movement and quality of life in older adults, through innovative research and educational excellence. The team is comprised of dedicated faculty research assistants, post-doctoral fellows, PhD and master's students, Doctor of Physical Therapy students and interns, supported by a network of multidisciplinary collaborators.