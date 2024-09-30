Resources for older Veterans and caregivers
The following resources have been created and gathered by Eastern Colorado Geriatric Research, Education and Clinical Center (EC GRECC) for older Veterans and caregivers.
- Getting Ready for your telehealth visit
- How to get ready for your video visit - 3 steps to a successful video visit
- Veteran iPad Easy Start-up Steps
- Veteran iPad Tips for a Successful Appointment
- Are you here to support a Veteran? The VA is here to support you on your caregiver journey
- Estás aquí para apoyar a un Veterano? El VA está aquí para apoyarte a ti en tu labor como cuidador