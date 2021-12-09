Hematology/Oncology services
The Rocky Mountain Regional VA cancer and blood disorders department provides state of the art diagnostic services, cancer surgery, chemotherapy and other cancer-directed therapies, and research including clinical trials. We also provide supportive and social services, as well as survivorship programs.
If you reach voicemail, please leave your name, telephone number, and a brief message.
Main oncology numbers
Phone: 720-723-3261
Fax: 720-723-7881
Nurse navigators
Mindy Peterson, RN: 720-857-5844
Becky Oakes, RN: 720-723-6496
Amy Savoie, RN: 720-723-3152
Nicole Bessey, RN (lung navigator): 720-723-3151
Location
Rocky Mountain VA Regional Medical Center
Building E, 3rd Floor
Check in at the Snow Mass desk
Phone: 720-723-3286
We provide many different diagnostic and treatment procedures and medications here at the VA and through our community partners.
Bronchoscopy (pdf)
Services provided at Rocky Mountain VA Regional Medical Center include but are not limited to biopsies, drains, catheter/port/line placements. Liver directed therapies include TACE/TAE, microwave and alcohol ablations, portal vein embolization. Other cancer treatments include cryoablation of kidney and lung masse and other painful metastatic lesions. Pain management procedures include kyphoplasty, celiac plexus block, facet/joint injections, epidural injections, and blood patches. Urologic interventions include nephrostomy, nephroureteral stenting, varicocele embolization. Vascular procedures include angiography with embolization including uterine and prostate artery, DVT thrombectomy, pulmonary embolectomy, thoracic duct embolization, IVC filter placements and retrievals.
For active medications that have refills, call the pharmacy at 888-336-8262 or visit MyHealtheVet.
-For medications related to Hematology/Oncology that need renewal please call our main number: 720-723-3261 or your nurse navigator
Oncology social work provides support and services which can reduce stress for you and your loved ones though all phases of the cancer journey. The social worker is available to help as little or as much as you need. As your resource, the social worker can offer assistance and support in areas including:
- Advanced care planning
- Psychological/emotional support
- Care coordination
- Crisis management
- Health literacy
- Social support
- Practical needs (lodging, food, transportation etc.)
- VA benefit information/disability benefits
- Palliative care and hospice
As an eligible VA patient, you may self-refer to the oncology department with a biopsy proven cancer diagnosis.
Contact
Lisa Harrison, LCSW: 720-723-3430
Oncology research is an integrated component of oncology care services. We offer unique, cutting-edge trials for a wide variety of cancer types, to better support our Veteran patients. We provide access to many treatment and observational trials in coordination with groups including National Cancer Institute, the VA Cooperative Studies Program, the National Association of Veterans' Research and Education Foundations, as well as offering investigator-initiated studies and industry-sponsored trials. Our goal is to offer an opportunity to participate in high-quality clinical trials to as many patients as possible. We currently have a large suite of trials that address solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
Clinical trial FAQs
What are the phases of a clinical trial?
Where can I learn more about if clinical trials might be right for me?
Research team
Caitlin Hutchinson, MS - Clinical research manager
Evelyn Bordeaux
Investigators: All of our providers are involved in research
To inquire about current trial offerings, please contact Caitlin Hutchinson at 720-429-4250 or 720-857-5663 for more information.
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Cancer Caregiver Support Group: Contact Lisa Harrison, LCSW for more information: 720-723-3430