Orthopedics
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for injuries and conditions affecting the bones, joints and muscles. They treat any pathology across the field of orthopedic trauma, joint replacement, sports related injuries, hand & upper extremity, shoulder reconstruction, and tumor.
Orthopedic services are offered at both the Aurora Campus and the Colorado Springs location. Our orthopedic team is structured on five full-time orthopedic surgeons, two part-time contracted orthopedic surgeons, six physician assistants and three nurses. In addition, we have residents and fellows from the UCH orthopedic residency program.
Orthopedic providers
Dr. Silvestri is a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeon in Aurora, Colorado. He has over 25 years of experience in the orthopedic field.
He received his medical degree from the University of Florence - Italy, with Magna Cum Laude. He completed his orthopedic residency program in Italy, followed by a Knee & Shoulder Fellowship program at Boston University, an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship in Richmond, Virginia, and an Orthopedic Trauma Fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Silvestri is a Veteran and he served as director of Healthcare Operations in the 183 Italian Airborne, from 1996 to 2002. He is currently the chief of orthopedic surgery at Rocky Mountain Region VA Medical Center. He is also an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Colorado. Silvestri specializes in orthopedic sports medicine and trauma surgery at tocky Mountain Region VA Medical Center, including complex ligament reconstructions and joint preservation procedures.
Dr. Bolson is an orthopedic surgery specialist in Aurora, Colorado and is affiliated with VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. She currently serves as the assistant chief of surgery at the VA. She received her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine and has been in practice between 11 and 20 years. Bolson has a subspecialty in hand surgery.
Dr. Brinkis obtained his undergraduate degree at UCLA (University of California at Los Angeles). He graduated from the New York Medical College with an MD degree. He completed an Orthopedic Residency training at SUNY Buffalo. He is fellowship trained in adult lower extremity reconstruction (hip and Knee replacements) at The Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.
He is former assistant professor and chief of Adult Reconstructive Services at the University of Florida School of Medicine at Jacksonville. Brinkis has more than 20 years of surgical experience specializing in knee and hip replacement.
Dr. Dickey is an orthopaedic oncologist, originally from Vancouver, BC now practicing at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado. He did his undergraduate and medical school at the University of British Columbia, and then completed his internship and residency in Orthopaedics at McGill University, followed by a two year fellowship in Adult Reconstruction and Musculoskeletal Oncology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
Dickey is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Colorado and an adjunct professor in biological engineering, as well as external faculty of the Graduate School at the University of Maine. Dickey received an honorary engineering degree in 2006. He maintains a collaborative laboratory looking at in-vitro and in-vivo models of tissue attachment in highly porous foam material and additive manufacturing. The research team was awarded a United States Patent in 2020 for skin in-growth into 3D printed metals.
Dickey is the chair of the External Advisory Board for the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Engineering for the state of Maine and the chair of the EAB for the Bioengineering Undergraduate program at the University of Maine. In addition, he is the current president of the Franklin Hindson Sim Tumor Society.
He is an active member of the Canadian Orthopedic Association, the Musculoskeletal Tumor Society, the New England Orthopedic Society and the Maine State Society of Orthopaedics and serves on the MSTS Research Committee.
Location of service at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
The Orthopedic Clinic is located in Building E on the 1st Floor (Mount Elbert Peak)
Contact
To make an appointment (front desk):
General orthopedic inquiries not related to scheduling:
720-857-5580 (ortho nursing line)
Hours of operation
8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. MT Monday-Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.