Spinal cord injury and disorders

Rehabilitation services are provided to all eligible Veterans or Active-Duty Service Members who fall within the parameters listed.

Age: 18 through the end of life

Activity Limitations: Limitations may range from complete physical dependence on caregivers, to independence in basic self-care but requiring mild assistance from others for other activities, to independence with the use of adaptive devices or strategies.

Behavioral/Psychological Status: Veterans may present with a wide range of challenging behaviors and psychological conditions, including anxiety stemming from PTSD, agitation due to comorbid brain injury, or poor buy-in to rehabilitation therapies due to adjustment issues, etc. Some Veterans may be at risk for self-harm and treatment and care decisions will be made in conjunction with Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center psychiatry staff regarding the best environment and procedures for maintaining patient safety. The Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center provides care to all these Veterans through Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center staff (including psychology and social work) and through Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center mental health staff (including psychiatry).

Characteristics of the Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder: Services are provided to individuals experiencing an injury or disorder from any etiology related to spinal cord function (e.g., traumatic and non[1]traumatic injury, MS, motor neuron disease), any level of injury (including patients requiring ventilatory assistance), and any degree of completeness (AIS levels A through D). Veterans served in the Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center may have a variety of comorbid conditions, including brain injury, emotional/psychiatric issues, and chronic health conditions.

Cultural Needs: Treatment plans and the care environment are tailored to address and support the unique aspects of each Veteran, including but not limited to age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, culture, and religion.

Impairments: Care is provided to Veterans who present with a broad range of changes in body structures or functions, both due to acute injury/new diagnosis and to change in function over time/with chronic disease and with disease progression.

Intended discharge-transition environments: The transition environment is determined by a combination of functional status, medical status, and psychosocial considerations (e.g., payer source for needed level of care, availability of family support). The preference and values of the Veteran are primary considerations, along with the mission of the Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center to support functional independence and participation in valued life roles.

Medical acuity/stability: Veterans must be medically stable to tolerate non-ICU level of care. Procedures regarding the acceptance of patients requiring ventilatory assistance are outlined in the Admission Criteria. Patients with brain injury will be admitted once they are at a level above Rancho VI.

Participation restrictions: Care is provided to Veterans whose ability to participate in valued activities and roles ranges from limited participation with extensive assistance to full participation with little/no assistance

Contact: 720-723-3300