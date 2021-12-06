Spinal cord injury and disorders
The mission of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center is to provide an excellent, life-long care experience for Veterans, empowering them to optimize functional recovery, well-being, and participation in life through compassionate, evidence-based practice.
The Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center is located on the first floor of buildings H and K in the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center. It is a state-of-the-art facility designed to provide lifelong rehabilitation and comprehensive care for all eligible individuals with traumatic or non-traumatic spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, and motor neuron disease. The Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center contains a full array of resources including a 26-room inpatient unit with private bathrooms, bedside internet access, individual TVs, and environmental control units; a large outpatient clinic with six exam rooms; two therapy gyms; an extensive outdoor surface training courtyard; an assistive technology lab; and a private Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center parking area. Services may be provided within the Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center, throughout the larger medical center, on the grounds of the medical center, or in the community.
Interdisciplinary teams
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Team
- Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Primary Care (PACT)
- Comprehensive Annual Evaluation Team
- Wound Care Specialty Team
- Wheelchair and Assistive Technology Teams
- Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient Rehabilitation (CIIRP) Program
- Home Care Program
- Four physicians board certified in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- Two nurse practitioners supporting both inpatient and outpatient spinal cord services
- Dedicated Spinal Cord Injury Internal Medicine physician and primary care nurse practitioner
- Physical, occupational, speech-language and recreation therapists all dedicated to SCI/D
- Additional disciplines with time allocated to Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders teams include nursing, pharmacy, social work, psychology, nutrition, vocational rehabilitation, and respiratory therapy
Rehabilitation services are provided to all eligible Veterans or Active-Duty Service Members who fall within the parameters listed.
Age: 18 through the end of life
Activity Limitations: Limitations may range from complete physical dependence on caregivers, to independence in basic self-care but requiring mild assistance from others for other activities, to independence with the use of adaptive devices or strategies.
Behavioral/Psychological Status: Veterans may present with a wide range of challenging behaviors and psychological conditions, including anxiety stemming from PTSD, agitation due to comorbid brain injury, or poor buy-in to rehabilitation therapies due to adjustment issues, etc. Some Veterans may be at risk for self-harm and treatment and care decisions will be made in conjunction with Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center psychiatry staff regarding the best environment and procedures for maintaining patient safety. The Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center provides care to all these Veterans through Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center staff (including psychology and social work) and through Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center mental health staff (including psychiatry).
Characteristics of the Spinal Cord Injury/Disorder: Services are provided to individuals experiencing an injury or disorder from any etiology related to spinal cord function (e.g., traumatic and non[1]traumatic injury, MS, motor neuron disease), any level of injury (including patients requiring ventilatory assistance), and any degree of completeness (AIS levels A through D). Veterans served in the Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center may have a variety of comorbid conditions, including brain injury, emotional/psychiatric issues, and chronic health conditions.
Cultural Needs: Treatment plans and the care environment are tailored to address and support the unique aspects of each Veteran, including but not limited to age, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, culture, and religion.
Impairments: Care is provided to Veterans who present with a broad range of changes in body structures or functions, both due to acute injury/new diagnosis and to change in function over time/with chronic disease and with disease progression.
Intended discharge-transition environments: The transition environment is determined by a combination of functional status, medical status, and psychosocial considerations (e.g., payer source for needed level of care, availability of family support). The preference and values of the Veteran are primary considerations, along with the mission of the Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders Center to support functional independence and participation in valued life roles.
Medical acuity/stability: Veterans must be medically stable to tolerate non-ICU level of care. Procedures regarding the acceptance of patients requiring ventilatory assistance are outlined in the Admission Criteria. Patients with brain injury will be admitted once they are at a level above Rancho VI.
Participation restrictions: Care is provided to Veterans whose ability to participate in valued activities and roles ranges from limited participation with extensive assistance to full participation with little/no assistance
Contact: 720-723-3300
VA VA's Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care
VA’s Spinal Cord Injuries and Disorders System of Care provides a coordinated life-long continuum of services for Veterans with a spinal cord injury or disorder. VA serves Veterans in a convenient and connected network that delivers care for each phase of life.