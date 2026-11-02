Patrick Sheets, PT, DPT, LIP, SCCE

Patrick Sheets is a physical therapist and the section chief of Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center’s Rehabilitation Therapies. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) from Regis University. Sheets joined the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center in 2018 as part of the leadership team to hire staff, order equipment, and establish initial processes for the centers opening in 2019.

Victoria Borbas, PT, DPT

Victoria Borbas is a physical therapist on the inpatient rehabilitation unit. She is a Board Certified Neurologic Clinical Specialist and received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Victoria began her career at the VA in 2019 and has been working at the RMR VA SCI/D Center since 2020. She finds neurologic physical therapy to be highly rewarding and enjoys the collaborative approach that the SCI/D rehabilitation team provides to veterans. Some of her certifications include dry needling level 1 and 2 and Ride Designs custom wheelchair and backrest prescription. She is an APTA Level 1 Credentialed Clinical Instructor and has a passion for teaching physical therapy students as well as mentoring neurologic physical therapy residents. Victoria has a deep appreciation for the potential of the human body and spirit, and enjoys helping veterans find independence and function to improve their quality of life.

Amelia Calder, SLP

Amelia Calder is a Speech-Language Pathologist in the Spinal Cord Injury Disorders unit. She works with the inpatient SCI team, the ALS team, and the Assistive Technology team. She has been with the VA since 2018. Calder enjoys providing care to veterans in an interdisciplinary model, working closely with other team members to support functional goals related to cognition, communication, and swallowing. She focuses on providing veteran-centered care with an emphasis on supporting veteran’s personal goals and quality of life.

Calder enjoys providing care to veterans in an interdisciplinary model, working closely with other team members to support functional goals related to cognition, communication, and swallowing. She focuses on providing veteran-centered care with an emphasis on supporting veteran’s personal goals and quality of life.

Jennifer Dunne, OTR/L

Jennifer Dunne is an occupational therapy with the VA SCI/D unit since late 2022. Jennifer started her OT career in 2010 helping people recover from neurological injuries at a rehabilitation hospital in the greater Philadelphia area. She moved to Colorado in 2015 and continued to grow her clinical skills at a local inpatient rehab unit of a level one trauma hospital. Jennifer values her role in helping others achieve their greatest occupational potential using creativity, science, and compassion to meet veterans’ goals. She is currently enrolled in a doctoral program to better meet the health and wellness needs of those in her care.

Jonas Ely, CTRS

Jonas Ely is a recreational therapist that works with spinal cord injury patients through the inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs. Jonas received his Bachelors from California State University, Chico in Therapeutic Recreation and is currently working on his Masters of Recreation Administration through Indiana University. Jonas has been working as a Certified Therapeutic Recreational Specialist for the last 7 years.

Jonas’ passion for recreational therapy can be traced back to his childhood. Growing up in Alaska Jonas spent most of his free time outside snowboarding, fishing, or playing hockey. In high school, Jonas volunteered for the Special Olympics Partners Club teaching his peers with developmental disabilities how to ski and snowboard. It was this experience where Jonas realized how therapeutic recreation activities can for everyone.

After college Jonas moved to Colorado to work for the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park as an adaptive ski/snowboard instructor. During his time at the NSCD Jonas was able to work with various veteran groups teaching veterans how to snowboard, mono ski, and bi ski. After one winter and summer season Jonas knew he wanted to continue to work with veterans and accepted a full time job as a rec therapist at the Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center in Aurora. Jonas worked at the community living center for 6 years, running their adaptive sports outings (fishing, shooting, archery) and leading in house groups such as leatherworking, woodworking, gardening, etc.

During Jonas’ spare time he enjoys snowboarding, fly fishing, gardening, waterfowl hunting, and playing fetch with his dog.

Clayton Karr MSOT, OTR/L, NHA

Clay Karr is the Lead Occupational Therapist for the Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders center. Clay received his Master’s in Occupational Therapy from Washington University in Saint Louis. He has over 20 years’ experience as an OT in acute inpatient rehab , out-patient, long-term care, and home health settings. His passion has always been helping individuals with neurologic disorders increase their quality of life and functional independence.

Clay’s interest in OT was sparked while volunteering at a rehabilitation unit while in college. Watching an individual regain independence they thought they had lost is what keeps his passion for this profession alive. Clay joined the SCI/D team at the Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC in 2022 and is honored to now serve our Veterans. Some of his past experiences include leading a team to Bogota, Colombia to provide care to individuals with SCI, being an adjunct professor of OT at Washington University in St. Louis, and being published in The Journal of Neurologic Physical Therapy.

Liam Kiernan PT, DPT, NCS, LIP

Liam Kiernan is a physical therapist in the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders unit in both outpatient and inpatient settings. Kiernan received his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia. Additionally, he received his specialty training at the Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC as their inaugural Neurological Physical Therapy Residency graduate and subsequently attained his Neurological Clinical Specialty Board Certification. Furthermore, Kiernan is currently a Fellow in Training at Regis University for Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy, hopeful to become a Fellow this coming fall or spring. Kiernan has currently been at the RMR VAMC for about a three years, while previously working at Craig Hospital, Saint Anthony’s Hospital, and University of Colorado Hospital. Along with his role as a full time clinician Kiernan also finds value as faculty for the Geriatric and Neurological Physical therapy residency programs, as well as being a clinical investigator for MS related research projects.

Growing up in and around the outdoor community of Aspen Colorado, where many friends, family, and acquaintances acquired spinal cord injuries and brain injuries, Kiernan found a passion for physical therapy following a close friend’s spinal cord injury and successive rehabilitation journey that began at Craig Hospital. Kiernan finds immense value working with veterans due to family involvement in the military as well as the civic duty to support those who gave so much to ensure our freedom and safety.

Jessica Munson, SLP

Jessie Munson is a Speech-Language Pathologist providing inpatient and outpatient services to Veterans in the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center. She earned her Master's degree at the University of Northern Colorado and completed her clinical fellowship at the San Francisco VA Medical Center

Munson is passionate about supporting veterans with cognitive-communication difficulties. She works closely with veterans with Multiple Sclerosis and traumatic brain injury (mild to severe) to help identify significant or subtle cognitive challenges that impact functional success is daily life. Munson has been part of the SCI team since 2022 and she also serves on the Brain Injury and Polytrauma Teams.

Kaila Ott, MS, ATP, RET

Kaila Ott is a clinical rehabilitation engineer who works on the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders unit. She received her Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering and Master’s in Rehabilitation Science & Technology. She has been with VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System since October 2018.

Ott started working with the Richmond VA while she was in undergrad working with Veterans with polytrauma and the Innovators Network. She loved the intersection of rehab and innovation and decided to pursue further education in wheelchairs and assistive technology. Ott loves working with Veterans and in a healthcare setting that provides amazing resources and technology to its patients. Ott works with the Wheelchair and Assistive Technology programs and provides custom rehabilitation technology solutions.

Kelly Szamborski, PT, DPT, NCS

Kelly Szamborski is a Physical Therapist who has been with the VA since 2008. Szamborski received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her Doctorate in Physical therapy from Washington University in St. Louis. She is also a board certified Neurologic Clinical Specialist and is certified in aquatic therapy. She became a physical therapist because she is passionate about helping people regain their function and independence and stay active in as many was as possible. Szamborski has volunteered with a national adaptive triathlon program, an adaptive running group for people with amputations, and has also assisted as a coach for the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic.

Szamborski started at the Edward Hines Jr. VA in the Chicago area working in Physical medicine and rehabilitation primarily treating patients with stroke, brain injury, Parkinson disease, people with amputations, MS flare ups, and acute spinal cord injuries post-surgery, moving to join the SCI/D team at the Denver VA in 2019. Her first experience with the VA was as a student PT at the Ann Arbor VA and she loved the ability to provide care and equipment needed to those that have served our country to enable them to live their lives to the fullest.

Jessica Valadez, OTR/L

Jessica Valadez is an occupational therapist who specializes in Spinal Cord Injury and Dysfunctions. She earned her Master’s in Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University, is a board-certified occupational therapist, and is also a licensed independent practitioner. She has had the privilege of working with patients in neuro rehab since 2014, beginning at Baylor Scott and White Institute for Rehabilitation, then at the Dallas VA Medical Center, before making her way to Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in 2022.

Valadez originally became interested in occupational therapy when her cousin was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. Throughout her journey in pursuing a career as an OT, she became acquainted with patients with spinal cord injuries, and has not looked back since. Her love for how each patient’s needs are unique and individualized, has motivated her to work with this population, to support them in achieving their goals to their fullest potential.

Valadez primarily works on the inpatient unit. Her skills include providing neuro reeducation, splinting, casting, use of functional electrical stimulation, but most importantly, providing ongoing education to ensure our Veterans are self-empowered, and thus, able to navigate any challenge that may be presented outside the walls of this well-respected facility.

Erin Armstrong, SLP

Erin Armstrong is a Speech-Language Pathologist providing outpatient services to veterans in the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Center (SCI/D). She earned her BA and MA in Communication Disorders at San Francisco State University in 2016. She completed her clinical fellowship year at the Palo Alto VA hospital in California and continued working there since 2017. She primarily worked in the Polytrauma acute rehab unit, working closely with active-duty service members and veterans who have sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) or stroke. In the spring of 2025, she moved to Colorado and joined the SCI/D team at RMR VA. She has a passion for working with veterans, being a veteran herself, and has as strong commitment to making the VA healthcare system a place of excellence.

Erin values person-centered care and strives to help veterans achieve functional gains as it relates to their swallow function, communication, and cognition. Ensuring therapy is functional and meaningful to the veteran is of top priority. Erin also enjoys working closely with the veteran’s interdisciplinary team, optimizing the veteran’s whole health experience. Erin is very grateful to be living in beautiful Colorado and working with this exceptional SCI/D team!

Kristin Lynn, PT, DPT, NCS

Kristin is a physical therapist specializing in Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders, providing both inpatient and outpatient care. She earned her Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Ithaca College, where she developed an interest in neurologic rehabilitation during a clinical affiliation at a spinal cord injury inpatient rehab facility. This experience led her to complete a neurologic physical therapy residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Following her residency, Kristin became a Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Neurologic Physical Therapy and continued her work at the Milwaukee VA in their Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Unit. In January 2025, she transitioned to the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, where she continues her commitment to serving veterans with spinal cord injuries. Kristin is passionate about evidence-based practice and has clinical interests in wheelchair prescription, high-intensity gait training, respiratory muscle training, and transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation. She also finds fulfillment in mentoring physical therapy residents. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.

Sarah Olivier, OTR/L, ATP

Sarah Olivier is an Occupational Therapist on the Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Unit. She earned her Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in 2014. She also earned her certification as an Assistive Technology Professional in 2021. Sarah started her career at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans, working on the inpatient Spinal Cord Injury Unit. She then spent 8 years at the New Orleans VA Medical Center as an OT Neuro Specialist, working with Veterans with Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and other neurological conditions. Sarah came to the Rocky Mountain Regional VA SCI/D Center in February 2025 and mainly works on the inpatient unit and in the specialty wheelchair clinic.

Throughout her 10 years of experience as an OT, Sarah has developed a passion for helping those with SCI/D achieve their goals through collaborative, evidence-based, and client-centered care.