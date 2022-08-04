Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST)
The Visual Impairment Services Team are responsible for the coordination of services for severely disabled visually impaired Veterans. VIST provides and/or arranges the provision of appropriate treatment in order to enhance functioning such as making referrals to Blind Rehabilitation Centers, Blind Rehabilitation Outpatient Services, VICTORS, VISOR, and low vision clinics.
Eligibility Requirements
Care is determined by three key criteria:
- Veteran is eligible for VA health benefits (or is an active-duty service member) and,
- Possesses a visual impairment or
- Has received a designation of excess disability (impact on functional abilities).
What is VIST?
The Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) is a group of allied health care professionals dedicated to connecting visually impaired Veterans with a variety of services available within the VA and the Veterans community.
Connect with a care coordinator
Laurie Hallman
VIST Coordinator
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Phone: 303-283-5369
VIST Services
- Assessment, treatment planning, referral and follow-up
- Education and counseling to Veterans, their family and/or caregiver
- Review of VA and non-VA benefits
- Education and outreach within the VA and community
- Referrals to appropriate therapies and resources
Referral Services
Referrals for services may include, but are not limited to:
- VA Blind Rehabilitation Training (WBRC)
- VA outpatient services (VICTORS & BROS)
- Comprehensive Neurological Vision Rehabilitation (CNVR)
- Low Vision Services
- Vocational Training
- Adapted Computer Technology Training
- Community/State Agencies
- National Library Service (NLS) Talking Book Program
- Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) Veterans are often issued prosthetic/blind aids which may include optical devices such as hand magnifiers, electronic magnifiers such as CCTV, large print or talking computer systems, canes, talking watches, audible prescription readers, adapted recreational devices or other assistive devices based on assessments by blind rehabilitation professionals.